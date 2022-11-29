Kaul lays out second term priorities

Attorney General Josh Kaul has laid out priorities for his second term. The newly reelected Democrat says public safety will be a top priority for the AG’s office “The level of violence that we’ve been seeing in communities around the country, in the wake of the pandemic is unacceptable, and we need to make sure […] Source: WRN.com







