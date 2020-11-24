Kaul lawsuit seeks to overturn portion of lame duck law

Attorney General Josh has filed a lawsuit challenging parts of a Republican-authored law limiting his powers. It was passed during a lame-duck legislative session two years ago, and the Democratic AG is targeting parts of the law requiring the state Department of Justice which he heads to get approval from the legislature’s finance committee before […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.