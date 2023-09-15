Kaul files lawsuit following Senate vote to oust WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe
As expected, legal action quickly followed a vote on the status of Wisconsin’s elections administrator. The Wisconsin State Senate voted 22-11 along partisan lines Thursday to not accept the appointment of Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe – with Republicans effectively attempting to fire her from the position. Democrats argued the action was not properly […] Source: WRN.com
-
Football Game Intro: Mauston at Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM
-
Legislative leaders react to Planned Parenthood’s resumption of abortion care in...
by Bob Hague on September 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM
State legislative leaders reacted to news that Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will resume offering abortion services next week. “We are celebrating the restoration of abortion access for Wisconsinites today, and we are of course going to […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/14
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2023 at 3:53 PM
-
Kaul files lawsuit following Senate vote to oust WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe
by Bob Hague on September 15, 2023 at 2:47 PM
As expected, legal action quickly followed a vote on the status of Wisconsin’s elections administrator. The Wisconsin State Senate voted 22-11 along partisan lines Thursday to not accept the appointment of Wisconsin Elections Commission […]
-
City of Mauston Administrator Randy Reeg Announces Resignation
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2023 at 8:33 PM
-
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to resume abortions starting next Monday
by Bob Hague on September 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM
– Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will resume providing abortions next week. The announcement was made Thursday by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson “A ruling by the Dane County Circuit Court in July made […]
-
Billington, Maude Estella Age 98 of Big Flats
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM
-
Assembly set to debate Iowa style redistricting bill
by Bob Hague on September 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM
At the Capitol, the state Assembly votes Thursday on a fast-tracked redistricting bill. The measure to adopt Iowa style redistricting was announced Tuesday by Republicans. Representative Travis Tranel of Cuba City said he hoped Democrats who have […]
-
City of Mauston Tables Decision on City Administrator
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2023 at 7:33 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.