Kaul expects DAs to abide by Dane Co judge’s abortion ruling

Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski says he’ll appeal a Dane County judge’s ruling, that a state law from 1849 doesn’t prohibit abortions. In the meantime, Attorney General Josh Kaul says the decision stands. “What we have in place right now is a declaratory judgment from the circuit court,” Kaul said on Wednesday. “The three […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.