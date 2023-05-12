Katie Krouse becomes first female executive director of Door County nature sanctuary, but follows in footsteps of many other women

Katie Krouse takes over as director of the state’s first nature preserve, which was founded thanks to the efforts of pioneering women like Emma Toft

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment