Katherine Heldt Utters More Check Forgeries

29 year old Katherine Heldt of Lyndon Station is facing 16 more charges in Juneau County. Heldt is facing multiple charges of Uttering a Forgery and Felony Bail Jumping in two separate cases. Heldt is accused of stealing a drafted check out of a Lyndon Station address and cashing it for her own gain. Juneau County Authorities reported to the Lyndon Station address on July 10th. The victim claimed a white pickup truck had stopped at his mailbox. Authorities were able to retrieve video footage from the bank to determine the driver was Heldt. Heldt is also being charged in another case for using forged checks multiple times at an area gas station.

Source: WRJC.com

