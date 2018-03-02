Kastner, Brian W., age 66 of Mauston

Brian W. Kastner, age 66, of Mauston passed away peacefully at his home Sat.,

Feb. 24, 2018, after a brief battle with cancer.

Brian lived all his life in the Mauston area and spent most of his working years at Kastner Bros. Inc., the family business he co-owned with his Dad and brother. First he worked at Kastner Tire. After it burned in 1981, he became a car salesman at the dealership. He then continued working for the new dealership on and off for the next several years. In between those years at Kastner Bros., Brian and Debbie bought the Miles-a-Way Bar outside of New Lisbon and made it into Side-Tracked Tavern. It became a successful and fun business they owned and operated from 1992 to 1996. Brian also managed the bar at American Legion Post #81 in Mauston from 2010 to 2014 where he very much enjoyed his patrons and coworkers. Many of them thanked him for his efforts to make it such a great place to go to.

Anyone who knew Brian also knew one of his greatest passions in life was playing his drums (congas and bongos included). There were many various bands and musicians he played with throughout his long musical journey through life which started in grade school then High School Band, Pep Band and his first rock band at age 16. Brian enjoyed drumming to all types of music; polkas, easy listening and new and old classic rock. If anyone asked him to donate his time for a benefit, he was the first one there and also persuaded his musician friends to come with him.

Brian also liked boating, fishing, going to car auctions and, in the most recent years, enjoying campfires, good company and playing a little music at Bavarian Campsite.

Brian always said, “If I die tomorrow, I’ve had a GOOD life, played a lot of music and had lots of fun.” He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Brian is survived by his wife, Debbie, of 47 years; son Corey; daughter-in-law Tracy; grandson Kaleb; parents Millie and Bill Kastner; brother Rich (Pam) Kastner; sister Gail (Terry) Fleming; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 517 Grayside Ave., Mauston, on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Visitation 10:00 AM -12:00 noon and service at 12:00 noon with a lunch following at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.