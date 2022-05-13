Karazan, Bernice Age 92 of Necedah

Bernice Karazan, age 92, of Necedah, WI, passed to eternal life at her home with her family on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.