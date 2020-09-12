Kanye West loses lawsuit to get on Wisconsin presidential ballot
A Brown County judge ruled that the rapper indeed missed the state’s 5 p.m. filing deadline, though only by 14 seconds.
Manitowoc's Cher-Make recalls more 400 pounds of sausage
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on September 12, 2020 at 2:30 AM
Approximately 429 pounds of product is being recalled because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen.
A Brookfield Central Zoom class was hacked by a masked man who mooned the class and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 12, 2020 at 12:42 AM
"I am sorry and disappointed that this happened and we will continue to investigate the situation and make any and all appropriate modifications to our safety procedures."
UW students describe chaos as COVID-19 raged through residence halls, leading to lockdown
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 11, 2020 at 11:46 PM
Through friends and friends of friends, COVID-19 spread through UW-Madison dorms as freshmen tried to make new friends.
Vikings to honor family of George Floyd at Sunday's game vs. Packers
by Packers News on September 11, 2020 at 10:42 PM
Floyd's family members will be recognized after the performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which the NFL will play before every game this season.
President Trump’s campaign announces three events for next week
by Raymond Neupert on September 11, 2020 at 9:38 PM
Republicans are giving the Battleground state of Wisconsin a 1-2 punch next week as the race for the White House tightens Donald J Trump Junior will be at the Stoney Creek Conference Center in Rothschild on Tuesday afternoon to discuss his […]
Brown County coronavirus this week: County sets one-day high; UWGB up to 8 cases; St....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 11, 2020 at 9:02 PM
Brown County has 6,176 cases, with Wisconsin's second-highest rate per 100,000 residents.
Municipal clerks have hundreds of thousands of printed ballots ready to be mailed pending...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 11, 2020 at 9:00 PM
Clerks warn that adding candidates to ballots now will cause severe delays because more than 2.3 million ballots will have to be reprinted.
Juneau County Reports 5 New Cases of COVID19 Friday (9/11)
by WRJC WebMaster on September 11, 2020 at 6:59 PM
