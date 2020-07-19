Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2020 at 2:02 AM
Reports on 'recovered' COVID-19 cases reveal inconsistencies
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2020 at 12:57 AM
"Recovered" statistics are incomplete, inconsistent and call into question the accuracy of any total number of recovered cases
Milwaukee police's stay-at-home arrests reveal disparities
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2020 at 12:41 AM
African Americans make up the majority of residents arrested on charges of violating Milwaukee's stay-at-home order, according to data.
An outpouring of gratitude: Wisconsin officials mourn the death of Rep. John Lewis
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2020 at 10:05 PM
Wisconsin elected officials respond to the death of Rep. John Lewis.
Wisconsin's moratorium on power and utility shut-offs will end July 25. Here are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2020 at 7:58 PM
Wisconsin's moratorium on utility shut-offs will expire soon, meaning that residents who have fallen behind on payments may have their power shut off.
Many families in Wisconsin are 'close to becoming homeless' as effects of pandemic...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2020 at 2:18 PM
The coronavirus pandemic may have made the Wisconsin rental problem into a crisis.
Hate crime: Daniel Navarro waives preliminary hearing in retired police officer's killing
by Fond du Lac Reporter on July 18, 2020 at 1:24 PM
Fond du Lac County DA Eric Toney says victim Phillip Thiessen, a retired police officer, was targeted because his killer believed he was white.
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick break up, De Pere's Pink Flamingos raise over $100,000:...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Indigenous people applaud removal of statue in western Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2020 at 11:20 PM
The statue supposedly depicts Hiawatha, a historic figure, but critics say it actually shows a hurtful stereotype.
