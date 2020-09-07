Kamala Harris meets with the family of Jacob Blake during campaign trip to Milwaukee
During a Labor Day campaign stop, Joe Biden’s running mate was also scheduled to meet with union members and Black business leaders.
UW-Madison chancellor orders all undergrads to restrict activities to stem increase in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2020 at 9:29 PM
In the sternest warning yet for UW-Madison students, Chancellor Rebecca Blank raised the possibility of closing down the campus.
Traveling the U.S. to where she is needed, Green Bay nurse typifies booming labor niche...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2020 at 8:08 PM
Kristina Starcevic is one of the 40,000 to 50,000 travel nurses in the country. Her job is to go wherever she is most needed.
Labor Day: Caregivers in the home are taking on more work, new obligations due to the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 7, 2020 at 6:23 PM
This labor day take a look at the work mothers and other caregivers have taken on in the household during the pandemic.
Weekend sees jump in rate of positive COVD-19 tests
by Bob Hague on September 7, 2020 at 3:50 PM
Wisconsin had 15 reported coronavirus deaths over the weekend, along with an increase in the rate of new positive tests. All of those were on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health Services, bringing the state’s death toll from […]
Pence and Harris campaign in Wisconsin today
by WRN Contributor on September 7, 2020 at 3:44 PM
The vice presidential candidates are in La Crosse and Milwaukee for Labor Day. Republican Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse and deliver remarks on President Trump’s job creation record. […]
Green Bay artist Beau Thomas leaves his mark all over town
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 7, 2020 at 12:27 PM
Beau Thomas started college as computer science major, but that all began to change once he picked up a paint brush and started taking art classes.
'I just want to color space, change the way a city looks and brighten things up'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 7, 2020 at 12:27 PM
Local artist, Beau Thomas, brightens up Green Bay schools, businesses and empty spaces with murals and artwork, take a look.
Brewers drop 2 of 3 to Indians in Cleveland
by Bill Scott on September 7, 2020 at 6:48 AM
Shane Bieber struck out 10 over five innings of one-run ball as the Indians knocked off the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 in Cleveland on Sunday. Bieber moved to 7-0 with the victory. Brad Hand closed it out with his 11th save. Carlos Santana […]
