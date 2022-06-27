Kahn, Sheila Ann Age 83 of Hartford & Formerly of Friendship

Sheila Ann Kahn, age 83, of Hartford (formerly of Friendship), Wisconsin passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at Hartford Estates in Hartford, Wisconsin.

Visitation at 2:00 PM with Memorial Services at 4:00 PM on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Interment will be at the Quincy Cemetery at a later date.

Sheila was born February 07, 1939 in Cudahy, Wisconsin to Alton and Lorraine (Wachter) Adams. She married Gordon Kahn on November 26, 1960 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Sheila went to Juneau High School and later became a hairdresser in Milwaukee. She was an avid camper, loved to fish and was a talented painter and crafter. In her later years she enjoyed traveling, quilting and crochet.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents: Alton and Lorraine Adams and husband, Gordon. Survivors include son David (Barb) Kahn of Hartford, WI, daughter Laura (Mark) Savatski of Rubicon, WI , and brother Bill (Gail) Adams of Milwaukee, WI.

Memorials may be directed in Sheila’s memory to St Olaf’s Lutheran Church.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







