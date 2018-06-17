Kaczynski, James E., age 75 of Arkdale

James E. Kaczynski, age 75, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Friday, June 15, 2018, at his home.

Memorial services will be 12:00 Noon with military honors to follow on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

James was born July 27, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Marianne (Michalak) Kaczynski. He graduated from Carl Schurz High School, Chicago in 1961. James enlisted in the United States Navy on October 15, 1965, serving during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on October 15, 1967. He married Suzanne C. Coulon on February 5, 1972, in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. James worked as a Sheriff in Cook County, IL., IBM in Evanston, IL., the Fire Department in Carpentersville, IL. for 8 years, the State of Illinois Department of Transportation, and for the VA in Tomah.

He enjoyed photography, fishing, and woodworking.

James was a member of the Adams VFW #6279, the American Legion Post #250, the Vietnam Veterans of America #729 and the Adams County Honor Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward & Marianne Kaczynski.

Survivors:

Wife: Suzanne C. Kaczynski of Arkdale, Wisconsin

Sister: Nancy E. (Daniel) Coulon of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Sister-in-law: Mary Staab of Clinton, Wisconsin

Brother-in-law: Lenny Staab of Clinton, Wisconsin

Sister-in-law: Bonnie Sherman of , New York

Brother-in-law: Gary Coulon of New Lisbon, Wisconsin

Niece/Goddaughter: Christine (Drew) Hovorka of Scottsdale, Arizona

Nephew/Godson: Nathan (Regina) Sherman

Many other Nieces & Nephews

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com

