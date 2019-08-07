K9 Bongo Helps Local Authorities Locate Drugs in New Lisbon

On July 30th local authorities reported to a New Lisbon gas station due to a possible impaired driver. Authorities noticed 31 year old Daniel Patterson of Janesville showing signs of impairment. Authorities noticed scars on his arms that are consistent with syringe injections. Patterson also had pupils the size of pinpricks. The officer checked Patterson for weapons and found a syringe in his pocket.

K9 Bongo was brought out do conduct a “Free-Air” sniff of the vehicle. Bongo alerted authorities to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle. Authorities found syringes, a metallic grinder, .5grams of marijuana, and other drug related items. Patterson faces charges of Possession of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.