JUVENILES APPREHENDED FOLLOWING READSTOWN VALDALISM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports that early Sunday morning, November 26,
2023, at approximately 4:30 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Dispatch Center received a
report of vandalism in the village of Readstown. Deputies responded and found recent
graffiti spray-painted on the Church of Christ building and the US Highway 14 bridge
over the Kickapoo River. A small window was also broken at the Church of Christ.
Damage was later discovered at the Town of Kickapoo and Village of Readstown
Advancement Association building, in Readstown’s Tourist Park.
At approximately 5:30 AM, deputies located two male juveniles believed responsible for
the damage on the east side of the village. The investigation continued and both
juveniles, a 13-year-old from rural Viola, WI, in Richland County and a 13-year-old from
the village of Readstown, will be referred to the Vernon County Department of Human
Services and the Richland County Health and Human Services respectively.
The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Vernon
County Department of Human Services, and Richland County Health and Human
Services.
If you have any information about this crime, or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at
608-637-8477. Online tips can be submitted at www.p3tips.com and callers or anyone
submitting a tip will remain anonymous
Source: WRJC.com
-
JUVENILES APPREHENDED FOLLOWING READSTOWN VALDALISM
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2023 at 7:36 PM
-
MISSING PERSON FOUND SAFE Near Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2023 at 7:36 PM
-
Mile Bluff Health Fair December 21st
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2023 at 7:35 PM
-
GBB FULL Game: Mauston at Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM
-
Massey’s Return Powers Mauston by Necedah in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/28
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM
-
St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation’s holiday bake sale returns!
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:32 PM
-
BB FULL Game: Necedah at Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:32 PM
-
Bill would limit foreign purchasers of Wisconsin ag and forest lands
by Bob Hague on November 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM
Proposed legislation would limit foreign ag and forestry land purchasers in Wisconsin. Representative Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) is the measure’s author. “The overall goal of this bill is to keep bad actors from owning Wisconsin farmland […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.