Justices: City properly excluded dark store tax comparison

The state Supreme Court says tax assessors for the city of Delavan properly excluded comparable dark-store valuations when determining a new property tax rate for a Lowe’s Home Center. Attorneys for Lowe’s had argued that assessors should have considered what…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.