Justices back Calif. law requiring more space for pigs; producers predict pricier pork chops, bacon

The Supreme Court has backed a California animal cruelty law that requires more space for breeding pigs. The pork industry says that’ll mean higher costs nationwide for pork chops and bacon. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in an opinion for the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com



