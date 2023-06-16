Justice Department accuses Minneapolis police of rights violations after George Floyd's killing
The Justice Department has found that Minneapolis police engaged in a pattern of violating constitutional rights and discriminating against Black and Native American people. The findings emerged Friday following an investigation prompted by the killing of George Floyd. The sweeping…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Cardinal Stritch University couldn't survive. What about other small, private Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2023 at 4:57 PM
More families are asking questions on college tours about schools' long-term viability, several Wisconsin college presidents said.
-
Gov. Tony Evers says he won't sign 'science of reading' literacy bill without changes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2023 at 4:11 PM
The bill promises to shift Wisconsin's youngest elementary students toward a phonics-oriented "science of reading" curriculum.
-
4 Green Bay waterfront projects made possible by $1.3 billion Fox River cleanup effort
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2023 at 3:49 PM
The $1.3 billion cleanup of the Fox River took decades, but has spurred Green Bay and Brown County to reconnect with the waterfront. Here's how.
-
Bangor Hammers Tomah in Legion Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2023 at 3:12 PM
-
Weingarten, Agnes Leonora Age 89 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2023 at 3:12 PM
-
GOP lawmakers back ban on some transgender health services coverage
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM
Transgender Wisconsinites would be barred from utilizing Medicaid coverage to pay for puberty-blocking drugs or surgeries under a GOP backed plan.
-
6 measures that show how Wisconsin's private colleges are faring — and how to look for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM
It can be hard to identify colleges at risk of closure. Here's a couple data points to look at and where to find them.
-
A Father's Day special: She searched all her life for her father. At 54, she finally...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM
Bures ushered Kelly around his town, introducing her to family with a big smile. Everywhere they went, friends and family embraced her.
-
Wisconsin Republicans are meeting for their convention this weekend in La Crosse. Here's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2023 at 11:26 AM
The party still doesn't have any announced candidates to take on U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin next year but there will be plenty of backstage politicking.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.