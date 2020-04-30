Justice Daniel Kelly will hear voter purge case

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly now says he will not recuse himself from the case involving a proposed purge of voters from the elections rolls. Kelly filed a brief with the courts on Wednesday, stating that since he was no longer in the running for an elected position, there was no ethical basis for […]

