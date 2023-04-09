'Just too young': Two northern Wisconsin officers slain in traffic stop shootout
Chetek and Cameron are reeling after two police officers and a gunman died in a shootout on Saturday afternoon.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
2 Wisconsin police officers killed during traffic stop shooting in Barron County
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM
Police officers from Chetek and Cameron in Wisconsin were killed after an afternoon traffic stop; the suspect later died in a hospital.
-
Two police officers killed in Barron County shootout
by Bob Hague on April 9, 2023 at 2:22 PM
Two police officers were fatally shot during a traffic stop in northwest Wisconsin on Saturday. The officers, with the Chetek and Cameron police departments, both died at the scene. The suspected shooter died at a hospital. According to the […]
-
The Train concert in August is back on track, without Oshkosh Arena. Here's what we know...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on April 7, 2023 at 8:54 PM
Train will perform Aug. 6 at the Leach Amphitheater with special guest Better Than Ezra.
-
Howard seeks solutions to expand police, firefighter funding after vote nixed referendum
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM
Approval of the referendum would have given village another $765,000, but it was defeated it by fewer than 400 votes.
-
A new area code for phone numbers will come into service in the 920 region early May
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 7, 2023 at 7:04 PM
New customers to the area will start receiving the 274 area code in late 2023 or early 2024.
-
Evers, LeMahieu each have plans to lower Wisconsin income taxes. They've got a big...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 7, 2023 at 4:40 PM
A new report says the state's highest earners are at the center of the state's income tax debate.
-
What others are saying on Dan Kelly's Wisconsin Supreme Court concession speech: From...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM
Following the outcome of the highly anticipated Wisconsin Supreme Court race, Dan Kelly gave a concession speech that stunned many for being "nasty" and going "full-on Trump."
-
Evers taps Vruwink as Commissioner of Railroads
by Bob Hague on April 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM
A former state Representative has been named as Commissioner of Railroads. Governor Tony Evers announced his appointment of Don Vruwink to fill a vacancy created by Commissioner of Railroads Yash Wadhwa’s resignation, effective March 1. The […]
-
Mauston Announces What to do with Garbage Carts While Streets are Under Construction
by WRJC WebMaster on April 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM
