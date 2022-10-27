Just a few days remain to donate to Stock the Shelves. Here are 5 things we learned while reporting
Each year, network reporters learn new things about the complex web of hunger support systems, and the ramifications of life with food insecurity.
State of Mind: How can we combat burnout and seasonal affective disorder?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM
Don't be too proud to take breaks, walks and get real rest as the darker, colder months arrive.
Strege, Leona M. Age 91 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2022 at 1:46 PM
US 41 bridge improvements over Little Suamico River in Oconto County begins Monday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2022 at 10:24 AM
Drivers will begin to see work being done on the U.S. 41 bridge over the Little Suamico River on Monday.
Here's what might happen to taxes if Denmark schools' referendums are approved in November
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2022 at 10:01 AM
The tax rate will remain the same if the operational referendum is approved. If the capital referendum gets the green light, the tax rate will go up.
State fines co-owners of popup COVID-19 testing centers for failure to provide services
by Raymond Neupert on October 26, 2022 at 9:15 PM
The co-owners of a company that set up pop-up COVID-19 testing sites will be paying a fine to the state. State consumer protection director Michael Domke says Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed, the co-owners of the Center for Covid Control, failed to […]
Economists say Tim Michels' flat tax idea would only benefit the rich
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2022 at 8:24 PM
The findings were written in a letter signed by economics professors from universities in Wisconsin, Missouri, Illinois, New Jersey and Massachusetts.
Sectional Semi-Final Intro (teaser) Wonewoc-Center v Plum City/Elmwood
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2022 at 7:33 PM
Froedtert Health sues Tim Michels governor campaign over use of the hospital system's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2022 at 6:18 PM
Froedtert alleges the Michels campaign refused to stop using the system's logo in campaign ads, jeopardizing the system's tax-exempt status.
