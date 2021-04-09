Just 7% of Wisconsin prisoners have received COVID-19 vaccine, despite outcry over inmates being prioritized
Prioritizing prisoners to get the vaccine outraged Republicans, but weeks later few inmates have actually received a dose.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
ESPN talkers discuss whether Aaron Rodgers has a brighter future with the Packers or with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 9, 2021 at 10:23 PM
Is Aaron Rodgers good enough to be the permanent host of "Jeopardy"?
Past week has seen daily rise in Wisconsin's COVID-19 case count average
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 9, 2021 at 9:28 PM
Both the daily case count and the average case count increased on Friday, as COVID-19 cases continue to trend in the wrong direction.
Three men sue Green Bay police in federal court; two say officers punched them while...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 9, 2021 at 6:45 PM
One incident happened in 2018 and two happened during arrests in January, according to three separate lawsuits claiming police brutality.
Republican lawmakers hear from public as they prepare to rewrite state budget
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 9, 2021 at 6:04 PM
Republican lawmakers held their first public hearing Friday on a state budget they plan to rewrite from top to bottom.
Former Oconto County man convicted in crash that killed Abrams teen
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 9, 2021 at 4:51 PM
Cade J. Wied was also found guilty of charges related to another passenger being seriously injured.
Three Necedah Residents Arrested on Drug Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2021 at 4:27 PM
Garbage bags as PPE. Infected staff on duty. Residents found unresponsive. Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 9, 2021 at 3:58 PM
According to the Journal Sentinel review of hundreds of state and federal inspection reports, officials cited 133 of Wisconsin's 360 nursing homes.
Luxemburg-Casco's new Agriscience Center is designed to help students prepare for a rural...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 9, 2021 at 3:53 PM
The center expands the high school's range of agricultural education opportunities with a modern greenhouse and room for large animals.
