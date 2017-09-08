Jury to decide whether Slender Man attacker, now 15, goes to mental hospital or prison
Lawyers for Anissa Weier will try to convince a jury she was mentally impaired when, as a 12-year-old, she helped in attempting to kill a classmate to appease Slender Man.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
