Jury finds Schabusiness did not suffer from mental disease or defect when she killed Thyrion
Schabusiness was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Jury finds Schabusiness did not suffer from mental disease or defect when she killed...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 28, 2023 at 12:08 AM
Schabusiness was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse.
-
Wisconsin congressman Derrick Van Orden reportedly curses at teen Senate pages during...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2023 at 10:10 PM
Wisconsin's Republican U.S. Rep. Van Orden reportedly confronted the high-schoolers for lying on the Capitol Rotunda floor to photograph the dome.
-
GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden yells, curses at teen Senate pages during Capitol tour
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2023 at 9:17 PM
Wisconsin's Republican U.S. Rep. Van Orden reportedly confronted the high-schoolers for lying Capitol Rotunda floor to photograph the dome.
-
Door County Catholic school names new principal
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2023 at 8:09 PM
The school needed to start a new search after it hired a new principal in late May who resigned within a month.
-
Bonduel motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2023 at 8:02 PM
A motorcyclist was struck and killed by another driver, who was attempting to pass a semi.
-
Evers, Kaul oppose 3M 'forever chemical' contamination settlement, say it won't do enough
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2023 at 6:36 PM
Gov. Evers and AG Kaul signed on to a bipartisan opposition of the $10.5 to $12.5 billion settlement, saying it doesn't go far enough to clean up PFAS
-
Schabusiness trial: Thyrion's death ruled homicide; expert says body mutilated for hours...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2023 at 6:31 PM
Schabusiness trial: Expert testifies strangulation killed Thyrion, but his torso, femur were severed after death, and other body parts were damaged.
-
22-year-old man charged with intoxicated driving in Allouez crash that killed two people
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM
The Brown County Sheriff's Office identified the crash victims as Trevor Herman, 22, and Luis Rios-Alvarado, 28.
-
Schedule of Prep Football Previews on WRJC Radio
by WRJC WebMaster on July 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.