Jury finds man guilty of killing two women, including Wisconsin native, in Colorado mountains 40 years ago
More than 40 years after the killing, the man who murdered Racine native Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer (born Barbara Burns) is going to prison. Probably for the rest of his life.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
'The pain is indescribable': Victims' families speak out as Abdi Ahmed sentenced to 30...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 19, 2022 at 9:21 PM
"I vow to live a better life," Abdi Ahmed said Monday before he was sentenced. The crash killed a mother, her daughter and future son-in-law.
-
Michael Gableman, who produced no evidence of 2020 election fraud in $1 million review,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM
Gableman paraphrases Thomas Jefferson in his call for revolution.
-
Green Bay Packers' concessions vendor to resolve erroneous charges from Sunday's game
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 19, 2022 at 8:42 PM
Some Packers fans might have been charged twice for purchases, but vendor voiding duplicate charges.
-
Pfaff, William “Bill” D. Age 89 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2022 at 7:15 PM
-
Picking a safe, high-quality child care for your family can be difficult. Here's some...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 19, 2022 at 6:09 PM
Here's how you can find a safe, high-quality child care in Wisconsin for your child.
-
Jacobson, Michael Wayne Age 73 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2022 at 3:41 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM
-
Brown County's COVID-19 cases up 5.4%; Wisconsin cases surge 10.2%;
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 19, 2022 at 2:43 PM
New coronavirus cases leaped in Wisconsin in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.2% as 8,635 cases were reported. The previous week had 7,835 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.
-
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday Night 9/16
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2022 at 2:38 PM
