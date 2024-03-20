Jury finds former Milwaukee election official guilty of obtaining fake absentee ballots
A jury has found a former Milwaukee election official accused of obtaining fake absentee ballots guilty of misconduct in office and fraud. The jury returned guilty verdicts Wednesday on all four counts. Prosecutors charged Kimberly Zapata in November 2022 with…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-20-24
by admin on March 20, 2024 at 6:01 PM
Former election official on trial for election fraud (MILWAUKEE) A former Milwaukee election official is on trial for election fraud. In a recorded interview played in court, former Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director Kimberly Zapata told […]
Wisconsin News Summary 3-20-24
by admin on March 20, 2024 at 11:01 AM
Wisconsin pastor rescued from Haiti (RICE LAKE) A Wisconsin pastor is among Americans rescued from Haiti. Reverend Steve Svensen of Providence Reformed Baptist Church in Rice Lake had been working with a non-profit in Port-au-Prince since late […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-19-24
by admin on March 19, 2024 at 7:48 PM
Man arrested after shots fired incident at FedEx distribution center (MENOMONEE FALLS) Shots were fired at a Milwaukee-area FedEx distribution center Sunday night. Police say a man who is a FedEx employee discharged 25 rounds of ammo from an […]
