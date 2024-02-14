Jury convicts Iowa police chief of lying to feds to acquire machine guns

A federal jury has convicted a small-town Iowa police chief of lying to federal authorities to acquire machine guns. Prosecutors say he sold the guns for his own profit. The jury convicted 47-year-old Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt of conspiring…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.