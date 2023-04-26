Jury convicts former Baird Elementary School teacher David Villareal on all 4 counts of sexual assault
The former Green Bay School District teacher took the stand Tuesday as the defense’s only witness.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Former Willow Creek Behavioral Health nurse charged with sexual assault of minor patients
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2023 at 7:02 PM
The 34-year-old faces multiple sexual assault charges for alleged incidents involving a 13-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl.
-
Jury convicts former Baird Elementary School teacher David Villareal on all 4 counts of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2023 at 6:44 PM
The former Green Bay School District teacher took the stand Tuesday as the defense's only witness.
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/25
by WRJC WebMaster on April 26, 2023 at 3:33 PM
-
Schroeder’s heroics Lead New Lisbon Over Weston in Walk Off fashion
by WRJC WebMaster on April 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM
-
Glasson-Saylor Garfoot, Elizabeth A. Age 69 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM
-
TIkTok, Instagram curfew? A new proposal aims to limit social media time for Wisconsin's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2023 at 1:05 PM
As concerns rise over how to respond to the youth mental health crisis, one legislator has proposed a curfew on social media for underage users.
-
United Way report: One in 3 Green Bay area families struggle with financial hardships
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2023 at 11:03 AM
The United Way of Wisconsin and Brown County United Way report found 1 in 3 families here struggle to afford a basic household budget.
-
Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law goes before the courts next week. Here's what happens if it...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Arguments begin next week over whether Wisconsin's near total abortion ban passed in 1849. The Wisconsin Supreme Court will likely settle the case.
-
Wisconsin families matter. Here's how 6 newsrooms, 2 community foundations and Microsoft...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Wisconsin is defined by its families. But all too often, families are defined by their struggles. Here's how area newsrooms are helping spotlight and lessen those burdens.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.