Jury convicts former Baird Elementary School teacher David Villareal on all 4 counts of sexual assault
The former Green Bay School District teacher took the stand Tuesday as the defense’s only witness.
Wisconsin families matter. Here's how 6 newsrooms, 2 community foundations and Microsoft...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM
Wisconsin is defined by its families. But all too often, families are defined by their struggles. Here's how area newsrooms are helping spotlight and lessen those burdens.
After accidents in UW-Madison lab studying viruses, Wisconsin Republicans question...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Virologist Yoshihiro Kawaoka believes his research may help prevent a pandemic but others fear his work could accidentally cause the opposite.
Judge tosses suit from ex-Whitewater student who said chancellor's husband harassed her
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The suit alleged that the UW System failed to protect women from Pete Hill, the husband of UW-Whitewater chancellor Beverly Kopper.
Republicans put a stop to the Pelican River Forest preserve. Conservation groups say they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2023 at 11:01 AM
After Republicans voted down a plan to conserve thousands of acres in northern Wisconsin, conservation groups are still optimistic.
How will the end of the COVID emergency declaration hit Wisconsin? What to know.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2023 at 10:06 AM
The federal government's public health emergency ensures access to COVID-19 tests, vaccines and more. It will end May 11.
'It isn't right': Resident dies 3 weeks after transferring from Emerald Bay assisted...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 27, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Shirley Holtz, 91, passed away three weeks after she had to leave Emerald Bay. Now her family is advocating for change in the long-term care system.
Former Willow Creek Behavioral Health nurse charged with sexual assault of minor patients
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2023 at 7:02 PM
The 34-year-old faces multiple sexual assault charges for alleged incidents involving a 13-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl.
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/25
by WRJC WebMaster on April 26, 2023 at 3:33 PM
