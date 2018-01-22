Jury: Clarke, ex-sheriff in Milwaukee, didn't violate speech
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke did not violate a man’s free speech with taunting Facebook posts after detaining him at an airport last year for shaking his head at Clarke while boarding a flight, a federal…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
