Jurors deliberating in case of Colorado clerk Tina Peters in election computer system breach

Prosecutors have urged jurors to convict former Colorado clerk Tina Peters in a security breach of her county’s election computer system, saying she deceived government employees into working with outsiders affiliated with MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, one of the…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.