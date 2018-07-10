Junior Fairest of the Fair Contestants Have Been Announced

Our First Jr. Fairest Contestant in Mattie Wafle, age 15, of Mauston. Mattie has been involved in showing horses and sheep and the Juneau County Fair for the past 6 years. Mattie would be proud to represent the community as Jr. Fairest because she believes strongly in the value of a local fair and what it stands for.

Matti’s parents are Dan and Lisa Wafle.

Our Next Jr. Fairest Contest in Anna Renner, age 15, from Mauston. Anna believes that being Jr. Fairest would be

an excellent leadership opportunity to show the community great fair participants are at the Juneau County Fair.

Anna’s parents are Barb and Scott Renner

Our final Jr. Fairest Contestant is Deena Degner, age 15 from Hillsboro. Deena want to be the next Jr. fairest of the Fair to help education the community about the agriculture industry and show them how much fairs can impact it.

Deena’s parents and Matt and Robin Degner

The contest will be held Thursday July 19 starting at 7pm at the Mauston High School. Tickets are $10 for dinner. Contact Heidi Finucan at 547-7000 for more information and ticket requests.

