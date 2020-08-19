Junior Achievement Awards Over $22,000 in Scholarships to Six Wisconsin Students

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin (JA) has awarded over $22,000 to six Wisconsin students. Scholarship winners were selected based on their accomplishments in academics, leadership, business, community service, or their participation in Junior Achievement programs.

“We are honored to distribute scholarships to these well-deserving recipients,” said Michael Frohna, President, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. “The accomplishments highlighted in their applications, the breadth of the contributions made to their respective communities, and their determination to succeed reflects the values of Junior Achievement. We wish these students, and all students pursuing post-secondary education, a bright and inspired future.”

The Friend of JA Scholarship was awarded to three Wisconsin students: Nathaniel Russell, high school senior in Menomonee Falls, WI; Macy Monfils, high school senior in Shawano, WI; and Baily Imhoff, of Edgar, WI. The Friend of JA Scholarship is funded every year by an anonymous donor.

The JA Michael E. Batten Memorial Scholarship pays tribute to the late President and CEO of Twin Disc and honors high school seniors in Racine County who show leadership skills through volunteerism and community service. The JA Michael E. Batten Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Paige Allen of Franksville who will attend Saint Louis University this fall, and Sophie Wentorf of Racine who will attend UW-La Crosse this fall.

The JA Young Entrepreneur of the Year® Award, presented by EY and in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), was awarded to Everlah Riley, 2020 Waupaca High School graduate. Riley, who runs Riley Crest Farm LLC, a dairy goat operation in Amherst, WI, plans to attend UW-River Falls this fall to major in Animal Science. She was selected based on the strong financial growth of Riley Crest Farm year-over-year since 2014 and her vision for her company’s future.

The recipient of the JA Young Entrepreneur of the Year® Award, presented by EY, is selected by a joint volunteer committee from Junior Achievement and DPI that evaluates each candidate on the following criteria: business success, growth potential, social involvement, ability to overcome challenges, strategic direction, innovation, personal integrity, and leadership.

About Junior Achievement® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. As a nonprofit organization, Junior Achievement reaches more than 4.8 million students per year in 109 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement of Wisconsin has 12 area offices across Wisconsin and annually serves 90,000 students with more than 5,000 volunteer mentors every year. For more information about Junior Achievement, visit wisconsin.ja.org.

About the JA Young Entrepreneur of the Year® Award, presented by EY

The JA Young Entrepreneur of the Year® Award, presented by EY was created and is produced by professional services firm EY, LLP and recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs who are building and leading dynamic and growing businesses. The program honors entrepreneurs through regional, national and global award programs in over 140 cities and 50 countries.

Cutline: Michael E. Batten, late President and CEO of Twin Disc.

Cutline: Paige Allen of Franksville, receipt of the JA Michael E. Batten Memorial Scholarship

Cutline: Sophie Wentorf of Racine, receipt of the JA Michael E. Batten Memorial Scholarship

