Juneteenth flag will fly over Wisconsin Capitol

The Evers administration is making more flag news. Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the Juneteenth flag will fly at the State Capitol Friday. Juneteenth is marked annually on June 19 and commemorates the end of slavery in America on that date in 1865. Today @LGMandelaBarnes and I announced the Juneteenth Flag will fly over […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.