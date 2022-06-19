Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
A year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday, Americans across the country gathered this weekend at events filled with music, food and fireworks. Celebrations also included an emphasis on learning about the past and addressing racial disparities. President Joe Biden…
Forgotten what triple-digit temperatures feel like? We could get a reminder from high...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM
Monday's forecast calls for 'sticky' weather that feels like it's 95 to 100 degrees outside. Tuesday's high temps could be even more uncomfortable
Green Bay celebrates Juneteenth, a celebration of Black culture, history, with two events
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2022 at 2:12 PM
About 30 community groups worked to host Green Bay's Juneteenth events on June 18.
Green Bay celebrates Juneteenth 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2022 at 1:50 PM
We All Rise: African American Resource Center and Black Lives United - Green Bay organized their 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration.
Miss Badgerland Grace Stanke crowned Miss Wisconsin for 2022, Oshkosh-native wins Teen...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 19, 2022 at 4:56 AM
Stanke, a UW-Madison student studying nuclear engineering, will represent Wisconsin at Miss America.
Wisconsin health officials recommend children 6 months and older get vaccinated against...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2022 at 11:18 PM
In alignment with the CDC, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommended that children 6 months and older receive COVID-19 vaccines.
2 EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Shawano County, bringing state's total confirmed tornadoes...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2022 at 10:48 PM
An EF-1 tornado is the second mildest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which ranges from EF-0 to EF-5.
We Energies expects to restore power to all customers by Sunday afternoon, Wisconsin...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 18, 2022 at 4:55 PM
Most people still without power are in the Fox Valley. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, 11,191 We Energies customers in Outagamie County had outages.
U.S. Navy awards $536 million frigate contract to Marinette shipyard
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2022 at 4:03 PM
53-year-old man dies in ATV crash in eastern Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2022 at 3:32 PM
The single-vehicle crash occurred in the area of H-E Townline Road and Phillips Road.
