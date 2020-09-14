Juneau County to hold Free Covid-19 Testing This Saturday (9/19)

There will be free COVID-19 tests being conducted at the Juneau County Fairgrounds this Saturday September 19th from 9am until 5pm. It is for all Wisconsin residents and you do not have to show symptoms to be tested. Pre-register at covidconnect.wi.gov.

Source: WRJC.com







