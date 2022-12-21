Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Help in 70 Year old Missing Girl Case
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its search for a woman that went missing over 70 years ago when she was a little girl.
The sheriff’s office says four-year-old Ricky Bryant was last seen in the front yard of her home in Mauston in December of 1949 as a fire was being put out. This week the sheriff’s office put out a picture of what Bryant might look like at 60 years old. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
Source: WRJC.com
