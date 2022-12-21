Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Help in 70 Year old Missing Girl Case

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its search for a woman that went missing over 70 years ago when she was a little girl.

The sheriff’s office says four-year-old Ricky Bryant was last seen in the front yard of her home in Mauston in December of 1949 as a fire was being put out. This week the sheriff’s office put out a picture of what Bryant might look like at 60 years old. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.