Juneau County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Possible Domestic Disturbance

On December 28, 2022, at around 9:10 pm, the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance in rural Juneau County.

Multiple units from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded.

As of this press release the scene is secure. Law enforcement will remain on-scene to continue to investigate the incident.

Upon completion of the investigation an additional Press Release will be sent out as soon as possible.

This is an isolated incident. There is no threat to the public.

Source: WRJC.com







