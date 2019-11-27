Juneau County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Arrest of Monroe County Deputy

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy was placed on administrative leave after his arrest in a Domestic Violence related incident that occurred in Juneau County.

On November 26th at around 5:37pm the Monroe County 911 center received a call from a female who provided initial information regarding the domestic. Supervisory staff from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the request for assistance. An immediate request for investigative assistance was also made to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office provided the assistance and led the investigation.

Monroe County Deputy Jesse Murphy was placed under arrest at around 10pm that night. He is being charged with Domestic Abuse related Disorderly Conduct and Battery. Murphy was transported to Juneau County Jail. Murphy has been relieved of his duties and will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation which will begin immediately.

Source: WRJC.com





