Juneau County Sheriff’s Department Asking for Help after Gunshot Fire in Camp Douglas

Juneau County authorities received a report of gunshot fire in the Village of Camp Douglas Sunday at 8:32pm. The gunfire reportedly took place on Camp Douglas’s Main Street. Authorities believe a black extended cab pick-up truck, or possibly a blue and white Chevrolet full size truck could be involved. Deputies appearing on scene did find evidence of a shotgun being fired. Parts of shot gun shells were located by authorities. There was no damage located at any of the businesses or residences in the area. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sherriff’s office at 608-847-5649. The incident remains under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.