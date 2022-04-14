Juneau County Sheriff Oleson Will Not See Re-Election

A statement from Juneau County Sheriff Brent H. Oleson,

It is with mixed emotions I announce I will not be seeking another term as Juneau County Sheriff.

I have enjoyed serving the people and visitors of Juneau County. While law enforcement is a rewarding profession, it is also very demanding. I look forward to the next chapter of life, which will include less stress and spending more time with family. I will continue to carry out the duties of the Office of Sheriff to the best of my abilities until my term expires in January of 2023.

I want to thank the public, my family, and members of the Sheriff’s Office for your support and confidence throughout my tenure as sheriff.

Respectfully,

Sheriff Brent H. Oleson

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.