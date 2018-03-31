Juneau County Services to Hold Open House April 7th.
Juneau County Services will be holding an open house April 7th between one and four PM. It will be held at the Juneau County Service building located on 200 Hickory Street in Mauston. For more information call 608-847-2400. Juneau County services looks forward to seeing you there.
Source: WRJC.com
