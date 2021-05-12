Juneau County Resident Breaks Quarantine to Attend Dart Tournament in La Crosse

The Juneau County Health Department has reason to believe a Juneau County resident who was known to be positive with COVID-19 broke isolation and attended the Stansfield Dart Tournament at the La Crosse Center over the weekend. This individual attended the event and business establishments surrounding the venue during their infectious period.

The Juneau County and La Crosse County Health Department, the La Crosse Center, and event organizers have been in contact related to the exposure and are working together to follow up. We thank the organizers of this event as well as the event venue for their continued cooperation.

If you attended the Stansfield Dart Tournament at the La Crosse Center on Friday, May 7, 2021, you may have been exposed to COVID-19. The Health Departments are asking all attendees to closely monitor symptoms and to call to speak with a public health nurse if you know you were exposed directly. La Crosse County Health Department can be reached at 608-785-9872 and Juneau County Health Department can be reached at 608-847-9373. Large events in La Crosse County are reminded to submit a safety plan at lacrossecounty.org/covid19 while planning their event. We must work together to prevent the continued spread in Wisconsin.

If you are experiencing any symptoms (headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever, digestive discomfort), please contact

Source: WRJC.com







