Juneau County Reports 9 New Cases of COVID19 During Wednesday (10/14) Report

The Juneau County Health Department reported 9 new cases of COVID19 during their Wednesday afternoon report. Juneau County now has 113 active cases. Hospitalizations did drop from 7 to 3 in the county. Juneau County now has had a total of 559 cases with 286 recoveries. Juneau County has also had 5 COVID19 related deaths.

Source: WRJC.com







