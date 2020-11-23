Juneau County reports 64 New Cases of COVID19 Since Saturday

The Juneau County Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID19 during their Monday afternoon report. 60 of the cases were reported over the weekend with 4 of them being reported on Monday. There are currently 304 active cases in the County with 6 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 1,278 cases with 588 recoveries and 6 COVID19 related deaths. There were 2 new COIVD19 cases reported at the New Lisbon Correctional facility but the amount of active cases has dropped inside the facility to just ten.

Source: WRJC.com







