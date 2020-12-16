Juneau County Reports 5 New COVID19 Cases During Tuesday 12/15 Report

The Juneau County Health Department reported 5 new Cases of COVID19 during their Tuesday report. Juneau County currently has 350 active cases with 6 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 1,663 cases with 1,042 recoveries. The New Lisbon Correctional facility reported no new cases and currently has 9 active cases with 0 hospitalizations.

Source: WRJC.com







