Juneau County Reports 5 New Cases of COVID19 Friday (9/11)

The Juneau County Health Department reported 5 news cases of COVID19 in their Friday afternoon snapshot. There are currently 65 active cases in Juneau County with still two hospitalizations. Juneau County now sits at a total of 277 cases with 142 recoveries.

Source: WRJC.com







