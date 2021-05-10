Juneau County Reports 38 New Cases of COVID19 During Weekly Report

The Juneau County Health Department reported 38 new cases of COVID19 during their weekly report. Those cases were reported over a 7 day period between May 3rd and May 10th. Juneau County currently has 59 active cases of COVID19 with 5 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,536 cases of COIVD19 with 2,377 recoveries and 19 COVID19 related deaths.

Source: WRJC.com







