Juneau County Reports 3 new COVID19 Cases on Friday

The Juneau County Health Department reported 3 new cases of COVID19 during their Friday evening report. Juneau County currently has 28 active COVID19 cases with just 1 hospitalization. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,362 cases with 2,270 recoveries and 19 COVID19 related deaths. Monroe County reported no new cases on Friday and currently has just 12 active cases.

