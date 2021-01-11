Juneau County Reports 2,000th cases of COVID19 on Friday 1/8

The Juneau County Health Department reported its 2,000 cases of COVID19 on Friday. 27 new cases were reported on Friday bringing the counties number of total cases to 2,000. The County has had 1,522 recoveries. There are currently 196 active cases of COVID19 in the county with 7 hospitalizations.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.